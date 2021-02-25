Marjorie Taylor Greene bullies Democratic congresswoman's trans daughter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) put up an anti-transgender sign to harass Democratic Rep. Marie Newman and her transgender daughter.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing yet another torrent of criticism, now after she spewed bigoted rhetoric against a fellow lawmaker's transgender daughter on Wednesday.

It all began Wednesday morning, when Greene attempted to send the House home for the day in order to block consideration of the Equality Act — a landmark bill that bans discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

After Greene's stunt failed, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) — whose daughter is transgender — posted a video to Twitter in which she put up a transgender pride flag outside of her congressional office, which is across the hall from Greene's.

"Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil.' Thought we'd put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door," Newman tweeted.

Greene then responded by tweeting a video of herself putting up a bigoted sign, saying "Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms. Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

Greene further attacked Newman by tweeting, "As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters' bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams."

Democratic lawmakers — who already mobilized to remove Greene from her committee assignments due to her violent and hateful rhetoric — criticized Greene's behavior, which they said proves why the Equality Act must pass.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) called Greene's behavior "sickening, pathetic, [and] unimaginably cruel."

"This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against," Casten tweeted.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said Greene's behavior amounted to cyberbullying.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene's cyberbullying her colleague's child — the daughter of a Member of this body — with an ugly, bigoted attack is absolutely beyond the pale," Beyer tweeted. "@RepMarieNewman's daughter deserves our colleagues' support, and has mine. Nobody deserves to be treated that way."

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) tweeted similar sentiments.

"Hey @RepMTG, I understand you have a lot of free time now. Maybe spend some of it getting to know your neighbor @RepMarieNewman. You'll learn she has spent years fighting bullying in our schools so I'm sure she recognizes this childish and hateful behavior," Coleman tweeted, along with a photo of Greene standing in front of her bigoted anti-transgender sign.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois alongside Newman, also criticized Greene's behavior.

"This is sad and I'm sorry this happened," Kinzinger tweeted. "Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP."

The House is set to pass the Equality Act on Thursday.

House Democrats already passed the bill in 2019 — despite bigoted attacks from Republicans. However, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — who controlled the Senate at the time — refused to put it up for a vote.

Now that Democrats control the Senate, the bill will be voted on in the upper chamber. However, it's unclear whether Republicans will seek to block it from passage with the filibuster.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.