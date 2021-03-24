Greene says her Twitter suspension was just like 'serving prison time'

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene really doesn't like it when she can't tweet.

In an interview with right-wing outlet Newsmax TV, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) compared Twitter's recent suspension of her account to being wrongfully convicted and sent to prison for a crime.

Greene's account was suspended last week in an apparent accident. In a statement on Friday, the company said the lock had been put in place "in error" because its automated systems erroneously flagged the account.

Greene lashed out at the suspension, alleging that "Twitter lied" and that she lost access for "no reason."

"My account was suspended for 12 hours and served the full 12 hours," Greene added. "So that's like being convicted and serving prison time when you never did anything wrong and serving the full sentence."

Greene went on to accuse Twitter of engaging in "censorship of conservatives."

But Greene's previous Twitter account suspension was not "in error." In January, Twitter said Greene was suspended for "multiple violations" of the company's "civic integrity policy" after she posted tweets and videos with false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Greene also posted a tweet urging the public to "mobilize" in support of Trump while there were still credible threats against the Biden inauguration, days after the Capitol attack by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6.

From the March 23 edition of Newsmax TV's "National Report":

EMMA RECHENBERG, host: What do you sort of make of this timing of the error? If you're looking into it any weird way. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Well, I think everyone knows the truth: Twitter lied. You see, they gave me a 12-hour suspension for no reason, and then they called it "an error." But yet, we had emailed them literally right after they suspended my account, my staff emailed them, I emailed them the next morning, and then we emailed them again with no response. Then they replied to media requests saying that it was an "error" and that's how their system is set up. But yet, my account was suspended for 12 hours and served the full 12 hours. So that's like being convicted and serving prison time when you never did anything wrong and serving the full sentence. Twitter just continues to attack conservatives. They suspended me multiple times and it was a coordinated effort with the Democrats' resolution introduced to expel me. The timing is undeniable, and Twitter did nothing to change it. So Twitter will be held accountable. Everybody is sick and tired of their censorship of conservatives and so we'll see what happens going forward.

