Greene compares door-to-door vaccination effort to Nazi 'brownshirts'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has once again invoked the Holocaust to attack President Joe Biden's vaccination effort to stop preventable deaths from COVID-19. This time, she compared a proposed door-to-door effort to promote vaccines to Nazi "Brownshirts" who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power.

Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration will send people door to door to help get people vaccinated, as the vaccination rate has declined in recent weeks.

"Please get vaccinated now. It works. It's free," Biden said in a speech at the White House. "It's never been easier, and it's never been more important. Do it now for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it's a patriotic thing to do."

Greene took to Twitter to attack Biden's comments.

"Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations," Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment."

Her comments came less than a month after she compared requirements that people wear masks or get vaccinated to "Nazi practices."

After receiving a torrent of criticism for the remark, Greene visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., and apologized for the comparison, admitting that her comments were "offensive" and "hurtful."

"There are words that I have said, remarks that I've made that I know are offensive, and for that I'd like to apologize," Greene said in a speech after her visit to the museum.

Three weeks later, Greene is once again invoking the mass genocide of Jews and other political and ethnic groups Nazi leader Adolf Hitler despised to attack the effort to vaccinate Americans against the deadly coronavirus.

Not only did Greene's tweet include an offensive reference to Nazis, it was also inaccurate.

The COVID-19 vaccines being used were OKed by the Food and Drug Administration, which granted emergency use authorization after studies showed the vaccines are safe and effective against both contracting COVID-19 as well as dying from it. The medical community is now pushing the FDA for full authorization of the vaccine in the hopes it will ecourage skeptics to get the jab.

Greene's latest Nazi comparison is once again drawing condemnation.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) tweeted Wednesday morning: "Dear GOP Rep @mtgreenee: Knocking on doors does not deprive anyone of a choice. And FDA has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines. Also, can you please read about Brown Shirts and then delete your tweet? You're making the same offensive mistake, again."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.