search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

GOP gubernatorial candidate spread conspiracy theory that Parkland survivor was an actor

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has repeatedly smeared kids who survived mass school shootings.

By Josh Israel - June 06, 2023
Share
Mark Robinson
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson arrives for a rally where he announced his candidacy for governor, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

In a now-deleted Facebook comment from 2018, Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson falsely accused David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, of being a paid actor.

Seventeen people, including many of Hogg’s classmates, were killed by a shooter at the school on Feb. 14, 2018.

Conspiracy theorists often claim that mass shooting victims are actually “crisis actors” and accuse survivors of being involved in orchestrated plots to achieve their political goals.

Robinson, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor of North Carolina, wrote on Feb. 27, 2018, on Facebook:

Let me see if I have this correct. A spoiled, angry, disobedient CHILD shot and killed 17 of his classmates, and now spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN are trying to tell law abiding ADULTS that we must give up our Constitutional RIGHT to own certain weapons. Cue Rod Serling because this must be an episode of the Twilight Zone? David Hogg and the rest of these silly little immature “media prosti-tots” need to grab a passy, have seat in time out, and shut up.

According to CNN, Robinson used social media more than once to attack survivors who were calling for legislation to prevent future gun violence, including Hogg, then a 17-year-old, who had witnessed the shootings and become an outspoken advocate for gun safety.

On Feb. 26, 2018, he posted a series of laughing emojis and a photoshopped picture of Hogg with the name “Media Hogg.”

A commenter replied, “An opportunist well trained by his parents.”

Another responded: “Nope. A paid actor who graduated in California several years ago.”

In his now-deleted reply, Robinson answered: “Yep. Hence the name I gave him,” followed by more laughing emojis.

A Robinson spokesperson did not immediately respond to an American Independent Foundation inquiry for this story.

After the CNN story was published, Robinson, who also has a long history of anti-LGBTQ, antisemitic, racist, sexist, and Islamophobic comments, released a statement in which he said: “These coordinated attacks from the elitist politicians like Biden and Stein with activist ‘journalists’ in the media are just the beginning. … They want to destroy me because they don’t think normal people should be elected to the highest office. They think that should be reserved for the elite who sit in ivory towers, judging everyone else while sticking their noses up at the world.” He offered no apology for or retraction of his attacks on the Parkland survivors.

Robinson will face former Rep. Mark Walker and current State Treasurer Dale Folwell in the March 2024 Republican gubernatorial primary in North Carolina. The winner will likely face Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Josh Israel
Tags:

Recommended

DeSantis repeats GOP talking points on Fox while Floridians endure economic woes

DeSantis repeats GOP talking points on Fox while Floridians endure economic woes

By Oliver Willis - May 30, 2023
Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

By Josh Israel - May 17, 2023
Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

By Josh Israel - May 15, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
DeSantis repeats GOP talking points on Fox while Floridians endure economic woes

DeSantis repeats GOP talking points on Fox while Floridians endure economic woes

By Oliver Willis - May 30, 2023
Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

By Josh Israel - May 17, 2023
Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

By Josh Israel - May 15, 2023
Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

By Matt Cohen - May 12, 2023
Virginia Gov. Youngkin eyes new abortion ban if GOP wins legislative majorities in 2023

Virginia Gov. Youngkin eyes new abortion ban if GOP wins legislative majorities in 2023

By Josh Israel - May 09, 2023
Mass shooting in Texas is 7th in state under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

Mass shooting in Texas is 7th in state under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott

By Emily Singer - May 08, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Judge rules Tennessee drag ban unconstitutional

Judge rules Tennessee drag ban unconstitutional

By Will Fritz - June 06, 2023
Rick Scott demands massive across-the-board spending cuts

Rick Scott demands massive across-the-board spending cuts

By Josh Israel - June 05, 2023
Democrats warn of ‘very frightening things’ in Virginia if Republicans win legislature

Democrats warn of ‘very frightening things’ in Virginia if Republicans win legislature

By Josh Israel - June 05, 2023
Nikki Haley suggests teenage girls are committing suicide because of trans classmates

Nikki Haley suggests teenage girls are committing suicide because of trans classmates

By Emily Singer - June 05, 2023
Senate passes debt limit deal

Senate passes debt limit deal

By Josh Israel - June 02, 2023
US economy has added 13 million jobs during President Joe Biden’s first term

US economy has added 13 million jobs during President Joe Biden’s first term

By Oliver Willis - June 02, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter