GOP senator who calls impeachment a 'hoax' says Democrats are too biased

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is complaining that Democratic colleagues running for president against Trump cannot be 'impartial' when it comes to his alleged high crimes and misdemeanors.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has dismissed the impeachment of Donald Trump as a "hoax" and said her colleagues should not trust anything the House managers present in the impending trial. But on Friday, she accused four Democratic colleagues of not being "impartial" because they are seeking the presidency.

Blackburn, appearing on Fox Business Network, argued that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Michael Bennet (D-CO) are each campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination and thus must want to see him removed from office.

"When you look at the fact that these four candidates are spending hundreds of hours and millions of dollars to defeat Donald Trump and they take an oath to provide impartial justice," she said, "I think that is a difficult standard for them to meet." She noted that she thinks they should "step aside" from the trial."

"They got sworn in yesterday to be a juror, to provide impartial justice and they're going to be campaigning against him this weekend in Iowa," Blackburn continued.

On Thursday, @SenSanders, @SenWarren, @SenAmyKlobuchar, and @SenatorBennet swore to do impartial justice according to the Constitution.



This weekend, they are all campaigning to replace @realDonaldTrump. Doesn’t sound impartial to me. pic.twitter.com/FlmCE47CbJ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 17, 2020

But Blackburn has made little effort to present herself as impartial. On Wednesday, she said, "Democrats' political ploy failed and proved that impeachment is a hoax."

The same day she asked, "How can we trust anything in the House Democrats' impeachment* report" after House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff paraphrased a conversation between Trump and the president of Ukraine during a hearing at the beginning of the impeachment investigation.

Even in the Fox Business interview on Friday, Blackburn made it clear she had no intention of considering the House of Representatives' evidence that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

"Tennesseans are ready to get this over with," she said. "They feel like that this has drug [sic] on for three years. They've been hearing this tell of 'we're doing to impeach him' and they're saying 'we're done with this story. Let's get on with the nation's business.'"

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.