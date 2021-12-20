GOP lawmaker tries to smear abortion rights advocates by saying they 'worship the Earth'

In an interview with Breitbart, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) claimed abortion rights groups only care about 'power,' 'profit,' and 'population control.'

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) claimed in an interview broadcast on Saturday that abortion rights advocates hold their views out of a "desire for power" and a "desire to have population control" because "they worship the Earth."

Miller's comments came in an interview with the conservative website Breitbart and its affiliated radio show, "Breitbart News Saturday."

When asked to explain the "agenda" of abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood, Miller claimed they have "the desire for power, the desire for profit," and "the desire to have population control."

"These people do not worship the creator God," Miller said. "They worship the creation, they worship the Earth and somehow they think that population control is going to 'save the Earth.'"

The claim that advocates of abortion rights do so out of a desire for population control has been a conspiracy theory promoted by the anti-abortion movement for a long time.

Such false attacks have been used as part of smear campaigns against abortion providers like Planned Parenthood and have been used to justify legislation limiting abortion access.

Miller was first elected to her seat in Illinois' 15th Congressional District in 2020. She serves on the House Education and Labor Committee.

She has opposed the right of transgender girls to participate in school sports and has proposed federal legislation that would prevent transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms associated with their gender identity.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Miller positively cited the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler while speaking rally attended by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Hitler was right on one thing," Miller said. "He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

At the same rally, Miller called for President Joe Biden to be stripped of his 2020 election win. Also at the event, Miller's husband, Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, was seen with a decal on his truck promoting the right-wing Three Percenter militia. Since then, members of the militia have been arrested and accused of participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

When asked about criticism of her husband, Miller described it as part of a campaign "to scare conservative Christians."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.