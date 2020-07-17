Home Opinion Cartoon: Mask Conspiracy Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Mask Conspiracy By Clay Jones - July 17, 2020 9:00 AM 795 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Ivanka Beans Opinion Cartoon: Trump v. Fauci Opinion Cartoon: Cognitive Trump Opinion Cartoon: Sewage And Stones Opinion Cartoon: Tucker And Trump's Anti-Troops Tantrums Opinion Cartoon: Trump Nerd Opinion Cartoon: Nyet Intelligence Opinion Cartoon: WTF 2020 Opinion Cartoon: Trump's Symbol Of Hate RECENT POSTS Pentagon finds creative way to ban Confederate flag to avoid upsetting Trump National Associated Press - July 17, 2020 GOP Senate focuses on investigating Biden while ignoring virus relief National Josh Israel - July 17, 2020 Georgia governor sues to block Atlanta from trying to stop virus spread National Associated Press - July 17, 2020 Kellyanne Conway: Trump should hold virus briefings again to boost his bad polls National Emily Singer - July 17, 2020 GOP senator asks DOJ to act on behalf of couple who aimed guns at... Local Associated Press - July 17, 2020