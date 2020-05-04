Gaetz: Michigan governor only complains about lack of supplies to attack Trump

Gretchen Whitmer and other governors are calling for a national testing strategy as the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a top ally of Donald Trump, dismissed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's (D) concerns about the availability of virus testing equipment in her state as merely "auditioning to be the vice president."

On Sunday, Whitmer told CNN that she rejected Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner's allegation that the "the biggest thing" holding back national testing is "the states' ability to collect more samples."

"That's not true in Michigan," Whitmer said, noting that "we have never been able to get to full capacity because we are missing things in the supply chain." She reiterated a call made by multiple governors, across parties, for a national strategy.

Advertisement Loading...

More than 4,000 people in Michigan have died from COVID-19.

A recent poll in the state showed that 57% of residents support how Gov. Whitmer has responded to the outbreak, while only 44% have a positive appraisal of how Trump has dealt with the issue.

From the May 3 edition of Fox News' "The Next Revolution":

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): The governor of Michigan is auditioning to be the vice president of the United States. And so whether things are going well, or whether they're going poorly regarding the federal coordination, she exists to be a theatrical critic of the president, regardless of the support that's being provided. And if she's having problems with testing, maybe those are her challenges in execution, not the federal government's challenges ... .

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.