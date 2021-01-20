Matt Gaetz actually thinks America needs 'more leaders' like Donald Trump

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Donald Trump leaves office with the lowest approval rating ever recorded by Gallup.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Fox News Tuesday evening and said that what the Republican Party needs is another leader like Trump — despite the fact that Trump is leaving office with historically low approval ratings.

Gaetz, a Trump loyalist to the end, told Fox host Laura Ingraham that across the country, Trump is experiencing "tremendous support" among his base. But, he argued, certain Republicans — he named Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, who voted to impeach Trump — have fallen prey to "temptations of the establishment" in Washington, D.C.

"So if we're going to do as you say, Laura, and continue to harness the energy of the Trump movement, I believe the Republican Party needs more leaders that will actually animate that movement with the spirit and style of our outgoing president," Gaetz said.

Earlier this week, Gallup released Trump's overall average approval rating — 41% — calling it a "record low." And Trump's final approval rating, 34%, is 12 points lower than it was prior to the election on Nov. 3. Gallup said, "Trump leaves office as the least-positively evaluated president in the Gallup polling era, based on the average of his approval ratings."

A Pew Research poll conducted after the attack on the Capitol found that 75% of Americans think that Trump bears some responsibility for the attack — and 68% of Americans don't want him to remain a significant figure in American politics after leaving office. More than 75% of Americans think Trump's behavior since the election has been "fair" or "poor."

According to the same poll, the number of Trump's own supporters rating his behavior as "poor" has doubled in the last two months.

MATT GAETZ: Throughout the country, we see tremendous support for the president among the base, because folks support the policies that put our country and our people first. But inside the Beltway of Washington, D.C., even the Republican Party isn't immune from the temptations of the establishment. We see people like Liz Cheney in the leadership of our party, who not only took a position against President Trump but who represent a very antiquated version of Republicanism. They want to invade every foreign land, invite every illegal immigrant across the border to lower wages for our people and help big business, and then enter into trade deals that impoverish the towns in our county. So if we're going to do as you say, Laura, and continue to harness the energy of the Trump movement, I believe the Republican Party needs more leaders who will actually animate that movement with the spirit and style of our outgoing president.

