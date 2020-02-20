Matt Gaetz: Trump should pardon Roger Stone because British kings could do it

Roger Stone was convicted and sentenced to 40 months in prison this week for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

From the Feb. 20 edition of "The View":

SUNNY HOSTIN: For crimes of obstructing justice, witness tampering, lying to Congress, do you think Trump should pardon Roger Stone?

REP. MATT GAETZ: I do, and I think that it requires a review of the pardon power –

MEGHAN McCAIN: Come on. Come on. He's the swampiest swamp creature.

GAETZ: Barack Obama pardoned over 1,700 people. Bill Clinton pardoned 450 people. Bill Clinton pardoned 16 people who were members of a Puerto Rican terrorist organization that planned murders at the Bronx Tavern.

JOY BEHAR: And he got plenty of flack for that, Bill Clinton.

HOSTIN: Perhaps that wasn't the right thing to do?

GAETZ: When we designed our Constitution, there were vestiges of the British monarchy that Americans still had some reverence for and one was the notion that the executive, that the sovereign, could extend unlimited grace for any reason, or no reason at all.

BEHAR: So Trump is the king?

GAETZ: That was an element of the British system that I was saying it was borrowed from.