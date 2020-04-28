Gaetz: New York should 'collect bail money' instead of getting virus aid

Republicans have described federal assistance to states hurt by COVID-19 as a 'blue state bailout.'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued on Monday that states like New York and California, which are led by Democrats, should not receive federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaetz's comments echo other Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who have railed against so-called "blue state bailouts."

Gaetz asserted that instead of receiving federal money, the states should "collect bail money" from criminals and stop "giving free health insurance to illegal aliens."

The U.S. economy has been battered by the outbreak, and millions of Americans have lost their jobs.

From the April 27 edition of Fox News' "Hannity":

REP. MATT GAETZ: Americans deserve to know who's fighting for what. Democrats are fighting for illegal aliens, for upgrades to the Kennedy Center, and for bailouts for blue states. I mean, I don't understand why New York can't collect bail money from their own criminals but they expect to be able to collect for non-coronavirus expenses from the people of Florida. Maybe out there in California, Gavin Newsom would think about not giving free health insurance to illegal aliens before asking the rest of the country to cover California's budget deficits that they had well before coronavirus. Meanwhile, Republicans, we're actually trying to leverage the strength of this economy for our people, for our workers, for our businesses, and I think that's ultimately what we'll do about that.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.