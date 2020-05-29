Matt Gaetz claims fact-checking Trump is 'interfering with an election'

On Wednesday, Donald Trump had tweets marked with a fact check by Twitter for promoting false information about voting by mail.

From the May 28 edition of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): If we just wait around, Big Tech will steal this election from Donald Trump and from the American people.

In 2016, we won three Rust Belt states by a point each, and that was when nobody thought Donald Trump could win. In 2020, we've lost the element of surprise, and so we have to be as aggressive as they are.

That means bills like Senator [Josh] Hawley and I have filed to change section 230 so as to out these entities as publishers and not the unbiased platforms they are. It means an executive order like the president has issued.

But it also means getting the other elements of government to enforce existing law. The Federal Election Commission needs to get off their duff. Twitter is interfering with an election. I heard Democrats say for three years that Russia was interfering with an election. That was a hoax.

TUCKER CARLSON: Exactly.

GAETZ: We have domestic election interference going on right now. I'll be filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission tomorrow because of what they have done to President Trump, and as a voter I have the standing to do it.

And President Trump should call for a decision on the Federal Election Commission questions that are before them so that these tech companies get flushed out of the bushes.