McCarthy says Biden won't meet with Republicans — hours after he did just that

President Joe Biden called for bipartisan work on infrastructure while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized him for not showing bipartisanship.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy complained on Thursday that President Joe Biden hasn't been having bipartisan meetings with lawmakers.

Earlier that same day, Biden had done just that.

Speaking in San Antonio, Texas and criticizing the Biden administration's energy policies, McCarthy said Biden makes decisions "without talking to anybody."

"I know the president's been in office for a while, they could be time, I've watched other presidents at this time, to bring in a bipartisan, bicameral to sit down and work on those issues," said McCarthy.

Earlier Thursday, Biden had hosted senators of both parties in the Oval Office to discuss infrastructure.

Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden spoke with Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), James Inhofe (R-OK), and Ben Cardin (D-MD). They were joined on the phone by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

"We're going to talk about infrastructure. And I want to hear what's on the minds of my colleagues here, and we're going to see what we can put together," Biden told reporters before the meeting.

McCarthy's attack echoes recent Republican allegations that Biden has not been pursuing the "unity" he promised in his inaugural address.

Meanwhile, national polls continue to show bipartisan support for Biden's presidency and his proposals, including his American Rescue Plan for economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a Feb. 11 news conference:

KEVIN McCARTHY: Well, the first thing I'd say with President Biden, it'd be nice to sit down to talk about America and where we can work together. It'd be nice to sit down, and I would bring in the workers. I would bring in those who are actually being affected directly by this. And let's have an understanding of where best to make America stronger and move forward. It's very difficult that the President Biden makes a decision without talking to anybody. I know the president's been in office for a while, they could be time, I've watched other presidents at this time, to bring in a bipartisan, bicameral to sit down and work on those issues. We’re ready to work together to make sure that the American worker has a job. Let's prioritize the American worker first and let's also make sure the affordability. I happen to come from California. We have to pay 40% higher on electrical costs, and many times, and sometimes when we need it, it's not there for us.

