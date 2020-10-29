McEnany insists Trump 'can control' the virus as cases surge

Advertisement

She said it just as Fox reported 80,000 new virus infections.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Thursday interview on Fox News that Donald Trump can "control" the virus.

But as she spoke, Fox's onscreen graphics relayed the news that infections were surging across the country.

"We can control this, but at the same time we can open this country and not lock down like Joe Biden will do," McEnany said, again identified on-air as a "Trump 2020 Campaign Adviser."

At the bottom of the screen, the text read, "80,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday."

At least 1,016 deaths and 81,457 cases were reported on Wednesday, resulting in an average of over 75,000 cases per day in the last week. That is a 41% increase from the average two weeks ago. More than 227,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far.

McEnany's boast runs counter to the statement made by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told CNN over the weekend, "we are not going to control the pandemic."

From the Oct. 29 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

KAYLEIGH McENANY: Yeah, look, the American people have a very clear choice when it comes to COVID. You can vote on Joe Biden, where you will be locked down, your schools will be closed, your churches will be closed, you won't have social gatherings, it will be a lockdown. Versus President Trump, where we are safely reopening this country. Americans deserve jobs, they deserve freedom. Joe Biden's modeling his strategy, which is lockdown in the basement, but this president has surged therapeutics, and testing, and a vaccine in record time. We can control this, but at the same time we can open this country and not lockdown like Joe Biden will do.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.