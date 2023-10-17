Meet the candidates running in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District

The Republicans hoping to defeat Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild in 2024 strongly disagree with the incumbent on major policy areas.

In 2022, Wild narrowly won her third full term in the House of Representatives, representing the newly redistricted 7th Congressional District in the Allentown area.

Multiple candidates are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat. The winner of the primary will face off against Wild in next November’s general election. The Cook Political Report rates the 7th District race a tossup.

Here’s where the candidates stand on gun safety, reproductive rights and tax policy.

Rep. Susan Wild

Wild backs protecting reproductive rights, co-sponsored a bill to codify the right to choose an abortion in federal law, and received a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

She voted for a bipartisan gun safety compromise law as well as bills to require background checks, limit assault weapons, and institute federal red flag rules to temporarily disarm those judged an imminent danger to themselves or others.

Wild also backed the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered clean energy and health care costs for consumers and raised taxes for those making more than $400,000.

The Republicans

Kevin Dellicker

The Lehigh County business owner’s campaign issues page says he is “genuinely pro-life” and “will work to protect and defend all unborn children.” In May 2022, he vowed to back a federal abortion ban.

His page also notes his strong support for gun rights and promises for tax cuts for “private investments.”

Ryan Mackenzie

Mackenzie, a state lawmaker from Macungie, holds similar views. He touts of a “100% pro-life voting record” and vows to “fight back against the culture of celebrating abortion and those that want to legalize it up until the moment of birth.”

He also said that he has “never voted for a tax increase” and promises more tax cuts, though he does not specify for whom.

Mackenzie promises federal action to override state gun safety laws and to “oppose far-left efforts to confiscate firearms without due process.”

Maria Montero

Montero is an attorney from Easton who served in Republican former Gov. Tom Corbett’s administration as executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women and the Pennsylvania Latino Commission. She unsuccessfully ran for a different House seat in 2019. Montero does not list specific policy positions on her campaign website, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about her views.

Allen Issa

Issa, a law school student from Allentown, has also filed to run. He appears to have no campaign website, and his LinkedIn page identifies him as a “2032 Presidential Candidate.” A spokesperson for Issa did not immediately respond to questions about his views.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.