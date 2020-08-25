White House: Melania won't plagiarize Michelle Obama's convention speech this time

A spokesperson for Melania Trump said that this year 'every word in this speech' will be her own.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump assured Americans on Tuesday that the first lady's address at the Republican National Convention will not be plagiarized.

Four years ago, Trump plagiarized chunks of Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention address, as a side-by-side comparison of the two speeches shows.

This year, said Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who now serves as a spokesperson for the office of the first lady, Trump's speech will not be stolen from her predecessor.

From a Aug. 25 appearance by Grisham on MSNBC:

MSNBC HOST HALLIE JACKSON: In 2016, of course, her convention speech was criticized for plagiarism of Michelle Obama. What is your team doing differently this time around to make sure that doesn't happen again in the writing process? STEPHANIE GRISHAM: Well, I think that it's been very, very clear that over the last three-and-a-half years Mrs. Trump has done nothing but learn and grow in this role and she's been doing a fantastic job at that. We've been working really hard the last three weeks, I can tell you that every word in this speech is from her. It is very authentic and it's going to come from the heart. So we're really excited for people to hear from her. It will be one of her longer speeches that she has given and I think the American people will be really excited to hear some of the things that she's going to say.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.