Melania Trump praises elected women as her husband slurs Elizabeth Warren

Trump is continuing his social media attacks as his wife tries to promote her 'Be Best' anti-bullying campaign.

From the March 4 State Department International Women of Courage Award ceremony:

MELANIA TRUMP: This Sunday, we will celebrate International Women's Day, another opportunity to recognize the work of women throughout history and the world. In the United States, women are playing vital roles in society. They're mothers, wives, doctors, CEOs, and elected officials to name just a few.

In a tweet the same morning, Donald Trump slurred Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as "Pocahontas" while attacking her record of political accomplishments. Trump has employed the slur repeatedly despite calls from Native Americans for him to stop.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.