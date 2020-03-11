Melania asks kids to be 'positive' on social media as her husband continues attacks

Donald Trump used his social media account for name-calling and racist slurs on the same day his wife condemned such behavior.

From a March 10 speech to the PTA Legislative Conference:

MELANIA TRUMP: Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram help us share important life updates with family, friends and colleagues, learn about topics that spark our interest, and stay informed on the latest news happening in our communities, in our country, and around the world.

But in many cases, social media platforms can have a negative and even deadly impact on our youth.

It is sad to say that more that 1 in 3 teenagers have suffered from cyberbullying.

Recently, I met a wonderful man named Joshua Smith. In September, Joshua's 16-year-old brother, Channing, committed suicide after a classmate shared his private texts online. In his 16 years on earth, Channing enjoyed music and was a gifted musician. He also loved riding his motorcycle around his hometown in Manchester, Tennessee. Channing's life ended far too soon because of the thoughtless and cruel actions committed online by his peers.

I'm heartbroken for the Smith family. The loss of a child is a burden no parent should ever have to bear. Channing's family has been an active force in speaking out.

These devastating and life-changing tragedies are a heavy reminder of the consequences of irresponsible online behavior. Our children are growing up in a world where so much of their day-to-day interaction takes place online.

As parents, adults, educators, and community leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure our children are being taught the importance of positive ways to interact with each other and prepare them for attacks and negativity they could receive in this new digital age.