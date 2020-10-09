Trump demands Gov. Whitmer thank him for FBI stopping kidnapping plot

Advertisement

Trump fomented more anger against the Michigan governor because he thought she should've thanked him because the FBI foiled a kidnapping plot against her.

Donald Trump on Thursday attacked Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for not being sufficiently grateful to him that law enforcement foiled an alleged kidnapping plot against her, and continued to criticize Whitmer's efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading in her state.

Trump made the comments in a series of tweets, as well as in a phone interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job," Trump tweeted Thursday night, pushing the same narrative that inspired right-wing extremists to allegedly plot to overthrow Whitmer.

Trump continued, "My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities."

First, Whitmer did thank law enforcement during a news conference on Thursday for foiling the alleged plot against her. However, she slammed Trump for using rhetoric that is "fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." Trump has long attacked Whitmer's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, calling for people to "liberate Michigan" and even egged on armed extremists who protested her virus mitigation efforts earlier this year.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats have condemned any violence that's taken place during racial justice protests, in contrast to Trump's comments.

Trump continued his attacks on Whitmer during a Thursday night appearance on Hannity, lying about rules in place in the state to stop the spread of the virus.

"I see Whitmer today, she's complaining, but it was our Justice Department that arrested the people that she was complaining about," Trump said. "It was my Justice Department that arrested them, but instead she goes and does her little political act and she keeps her state closed, although we just won the big case to open up Michigan, because what she's doing is a horrible thing to the people."

Michigan has been out of lockdown orders since June 1. And schools are reopened in areas where districts could create safe plans.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.