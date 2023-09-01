search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Michigan Republicans decry Whitmer’s paid family leave plan as ‘summer break for adults’

State GOP lawmakers are mad that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants workers to get paid leave to care for newborn infants and to recover from or get treated for illnesses.

By Emily Singer - September 01, 2023
Share
Michigan family leave
Noah and Jennifer Canvasser sit with their son Zachary, surrounded by books they have collected to start a library in the NICU at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital on March 30, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/AnnAbor.Com, Courtney Sacco)

Republican state lawmakers in Michigan plan to attack Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to pass paid family and medical leave in the state by saying it is “summer break for adults,” according to a memo obtained by the Messenger news website.

The Messenger reported that the document, which offers a script for how Republicans should respond to questions about passing a paid leave bill in Michigan, was authored by Christina Doerr, a spokesperson for the Michigan House Republican caucus.

The memo says: “Lansing Democrats want to take money out of your paychecks with a new tax to pay for summer break for adults. It’s a ridiculous idea that people just can’t afford. People’s paychecks will be smaller if Democrats proceed with their plan to push this proposal through the Legislature. I’m fighting hard to stop them.”

Whitmer on Wednesday gave a speech in which she urged the Democratic-controlled Legislature to pass paid family and medical leave, which would mandate that Michiganders continue to receive pay from their employers while taking care of a newborn or sick family member, or to recover from or get treatment for illnesses.

“No one should have to choose between being there for their family and a paycheck,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer didn’t offer specifics for how much paid leave she wants lawmakers to offer, or how the leave bill would be paid for.

After Whitmer took office in 2020, she extended paid family leave to all state employees, allowing them to take 12 weeks of paid leave after giving birth to or adopting a child.

Democrats in the state Senate have introduced a paid leave bill that, if passed, would offer 15 weeks of paid leave for workers who have given birth to or adopted a child.

A Navigator Research poll from September 2022 found 80% of American voters support paid family and medical leave, including 70% of Republicans.

Michigan Democrats expressed disbelief at the Republicans’ plan to attack paid family leave.

In response to the memo, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow tweeted: “I’ve tried writing and rewriting a comment that captures how gobsmackingly ghoulish this is but I’m not sure it’s possible.”

“Paid family leave allows a Mother to recover and take care of her newborn baby. Anyone who has experienced that knows it is not a ‘summer break,’” state Sen. Kevin Hertel tweeted.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 01, 2023
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

By Emily Singer - August 30, 2023
Foxconn boondoggle continues as company puts property in Green Bay, Wisconsin, up for sale

Foxconn boondoggle continues as company puts property in Green Bay, Wisconsin, up for sale

By Emily Singer - August 16, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 01, 2023
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

By Emily Singer - August 30, 2023
Foxconn boondoggle continues as company puts property in Green Bay, Wisconsin, up for sale

Foxconn boondoggle continues as company puts property in Green Bay, Wisconsin, up for sale

By Emily Singer - August 16, 2023
Pennsylvania governor stands up for abortion rights and defunds ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

Pennsylvania governor stands up for abortion rights and defunds ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

By Rebekah Sager - August 08, 2023
Kentucky’s 2023 GOP ticket has a history of undermining workers’ pensions

Kentucky’s 2023 GOP ticket has a history of undermining workers’ pensions

By Josh Israel - August 07, 2023
Meet Robby Mills, the Kentucky GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor

Meet Robby Mills, the Kentucky GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor

By Will Fritz - August 02, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers block implementation of new funding for public schools

Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers block implementation of new funding for public schools

By Will Fritz - September 01, 2023
A third of new Wisconsin teachers quit within 5 years. What can be done?

A third of new Wisconsin teachers quit within 5 years. What can be done?

By Will Fritz - September 01, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 1, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 01, 2023
White House warns that looming government shutdown would cut food aid for millions

White House warns that looming government shutdown would cut food aid for millions

By Oliver Willis - August 31, 2023
Pennsylvania abortion clinics straining under influx of out-of-state patients

Pennsylvania abortion clinics straining under influx of out-of-state patients

By Rebekah Sager - August 31, 2023
Sen. Bob Casey hopes to spend six more years fighting for Pennsylvania families

Sen. Bob Casey hopes to spend six more years fighting for Pennsylvania families

By Josh Israel - August 31, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter