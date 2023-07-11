Every Michigan Republican US House member just endorsed Trump

Every Republican member of Congress from Michigan on Tuesday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, saying they want the twice-indicted, twice-impeached Republican to be back in office.

‘We’re proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” Michigan GOP Reps. John James, Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain said in a joint press release.

The lawmakers said they are endorsing Trump because they believe he is the candidate that can win the swing state for Republicans next November.

“President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988,” the lawmakers said in the release.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes — or 0.3%.

However, Republicans have not done well in the state since.

In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer reclaimed the governor’s mansion for the Democrats. That same year, Democrats gained two seats in the congressional delegation, and Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow won reelection by nearly 7 points.

In 2020, Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden by nearly 3 points.

And in 2022, Whitmer won reelection by a commanding 11 points, while Democrats took control of both chambers of the Michigan Legislature for the first time in almost 40 years.

As for 2024, there’s been little public polling of a matchup between Trump and Biden.

However, the most recent poll, from mid-June, found Trump and Biden tied.

The EPIC-MRA poll found Trump is less popular than Biden in the state, with 34% of voters viewing Trump favorably to Biden’s 39%.

The Trump campaign, for its part, celebrated the endorsements from the Michigan Republican lawmakers.

“This monumental clean sweep in Michigan and other key endorsements across the country signify Republicans are rallying behind President Trump because they know he is the only person to stop Joe Biden and his destructive policies that have killed the economy and made Americans less safe,” an unnamed Trump spokesperson told Fox News.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.