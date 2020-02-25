Bloomberg slams Trump on coronavirus: 'We don't have anybody to respond'

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg noted that Donald Trump's administration has undermined the agencies now rushing to address the deadly new virus.

From the Feb. 25 Democratic presidential debate:

MIKE BLOOMBERG: If you have good public health, then you can do things.

And one of the great problems today: You read about the virus.

What's really happening here is the president fired the pandemic specialists in this country two years ago. So there's nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing.

And he's defunded Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] — CDC — so we don't have the organization we need.

This is a very serious thing. As you see, the stock market is falling apart because people are really worried and they should be. We don't have anybody to respond.