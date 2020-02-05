Pence: Pelosi will be 'last speaker' to sit at State of Union 'for a long time'

Vice President Mike Pence seemed worried about Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview following Trump's State of the Union address.

From the February 5, 2020, edition of "Fox & Friends" on Fox News:

MIKE PENCE: That's one of the reasons you see the momentum growing behind this president. And I just have a strong feeling that [Nancy Pelosi]'s going to be the last Speaker of the House to sit in that chair for a long time.

The White House said in an email later on Wednesday that Pence had intended to say Pelosi might be "the last Democrat speaker of the House to sit in that chair for a long time."

This article has been updated with additional comment from the White House.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.