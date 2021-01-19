McConnell finally admits Trump incited Capitol insurrection

Advertisement

On Trump's final day in office, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Capitol attackers 'were provoked by the president.'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday finally acknowledged the role Donald Trump played in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that killed five.

McConnell made his remarks in a speech on the Senate floor while discussing the attack.

"The mob was fed lies," said McConnell, "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."

McConnell's conveniently timed statement came on Trump's final full day in office.

Prior to Tuesday morning, McConnell had declined to offer direct criticisms of Trump while he worked to confirm more conservative judges to the federal judiciary.

McConnell was also among those denied acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win. Even after the Electoral College officially voted and confirmed the win, McConnell refused to admit it when he was asked by reporters.

From a Jan. 19 Senate session:

