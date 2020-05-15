McConnell admits he 'was wrong' after getting caught lying about Obama

McConnell had falsely accused Obama of not giving the Trump administration a plan for dealing with a pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walked back his recent criticism of former President Barack Obama, whom he falsely accused of not leaving a playbook for handling a pandemic for the Trump administration.

"I was wrong," McConnell told Fox News' Bret Baier Thursday night. "They did leave behind a plan. So, I clearly made a mistake in that regard."

McConnell's rare admission of fault came after he went on a Trump campaign live stream Monday night with Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and blamed Obama for the Trump administration's failed response.

"Clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this," McConnell said Monday

The Obama administration did leave Trump with a detailed 69-page playbook on how to handle a pandemic, which Trump has not followed.

"We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook.... that they ignored. And an office called the Pandemic Preparedness Office... that they abolished. And a global monitoring system called PREDICT .. that they cut by 75%," Ronald Klain, who served as Obama's Ebola czar, tweeted Monday after McConnell's comments.

Dr. Rick Bright — the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who has become a whistleblower about the Trump administration's response — also testified on Thursday that the Trump administration had no "coordinated plan" nor a "comprehensive strategy" to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bright testified that his pleas to stockpile personal protective equipment — which was advised in the Obama guidance — were ignored and that the administration's initial lack of a response has left health care workers with masks that don't work.

"Lives were endangered, and I believe lives were lost," Bright said over the lack of PPE. "Not only that, we were forced to procure the supplies from other countries without the right quality standards, so even our doctors and nurses in the hospitals today are wearing N95-marked masks from other countries that are not providing the sufficient protection that a US-standard N95 mask would provide them."

McConnell, however, declined to criticize Trump for not following the Obama administration's guidance.