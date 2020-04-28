McConnell: No more relief funds unless we stop workers from suing if they get sick

Mitch McConnell said the Senate would draw a 'red line' against virus relief legislation unless it protects businesses.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not pass any further coronavirus relief unless workers are prevented from suing employers if they get sick on the job.

Speaking to Fox News' Neil Cavuto, McConnell said such an anti-worker provision is a "red line" for the Senate and that no legislation will pass without it. On Monday, McConnell described "liability protections" for employers as an "urgent need" that should be a part of any additional legislation.

Donald Trump has called for backed such provisions as well.

"We have tried to take liability away from these companies," Trump said last week. He claimed that stripping the right to sue from workers is necessary because "we want the companies to open and to open strong."

From the April 28 edition of Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto":

NEIL CAVUTO, host: Already, your idea, maybe it was just something you threw out there, tort reform, could be part of more aid to the states. Nancy Pelosi responded that Democrats are not interested in COVID-19 tort reform. "The House has no interest in diminishing protections for employees and customers." What do you say to that? SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL: Well let me make it perfectly clear that the Senate is not interested in passing a bill that does not have liability protection. So, that's an integral part of our economy getting back to normal. So, we're going back to work. The Senate's coming back next Monday, we're perfectly willing to discuss the way forward but the way you make a law is it has to pass the House and the Senate. What I'm saying is, we have a red line on liability. It won't pass the Senate without it.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.