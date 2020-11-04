Mitch McConnell 'disturbed' GOP bombed in the suburbs

Advertisement

Trump repeatedly implored 'suburban housewives' to vote for him during his campaign, but it wasn't enough this time.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he is "disturbed" by the loss of support the Republican Party has experienced in the suburbs.

"I'm disturbed by the loss of support in the suburbs nationwide," McConnell said. "I think if you look at our situation, Republican situation, nationally, I think we need to win back the suburbs, we need to do better with college-educated voters than we're doing lately, and we need to do better with women."

Donald Trump has continued to face an erosion of support with suburban voters, continuing a trend that began with the 2018 midterm elections.

During his 2020 campaign, Trump repeatedly tried to appeal to "suburban housewives" while campaigning for reelection in an attempt to woo them back.

From a Nov. 4 press conference: