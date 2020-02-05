McConnell: 'I'm personally not a supporter' of the Equal Rights Amendment

The Equal Rights Amendment has been approved by 38 states — enough to amend to the Constitution.
From a Feb. 5 Senate press conference:
REPORTER: The Equal Rights Amendment resolution from Sens. [Lisa] Murkowski and [Susan] Collins, to ratify that constitutional amendment, is that something you'd be open to putting on the floor?
MITCH MCCONNELL: To ratify what?
REPORTER: The Equal Rights Amendment.
MITCH MCCONNELL: Oh, I haven't thought about that. I'm personally not a supporter, but I haven't thought about it.
