McConnell: 'I'm personally not a supporter' of the Equal Rights Amendment

The Equal Rights Amendment has been approved by 38 states — enough to amend to the Constitution.

From a Feb. 5 Senate press conference:

REPORTER: The Equal Rights Amendment resolution from Sens. [Lisa] Murkowski and [Susan] Collins, to ratify that constitutional amendment, is that something you'd be open to putting on the floor?

MITCH MCCONNELL: To ratify what?

REPORTER: The Equal Rights Amendment.

MITCH MCCONNELL: Oh, I haven't thought about that. I'm personally not a supporter, but I haven't thought about it.