McConnell threatens to turn Senate into 'nightmare' if he doesn't get his way

McConnell previously praised himself for killing hundreds of Democratic bills, calling himself the 'Grim Reaper.'

In a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to turn the legislature into a "nightmare" if Democrats in the majority don't concede to his demand to preserve the filibuster.

After laying out a scenario of gridlock and inaction, McConnell said, "That's what we'd see if Democrats tear up this pivotal rule."

"Taking that plunge would not be some progressive dream," McConnell said concluding his speech, "It would be a nightmare, I guarantee it."

The comments came after McConnell lost a battle with Democrats over the issue.

He initially had refused to enter a power-sharing agreement with Democrats unless they permanently swore off filibuster reform. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not concede and left reform as a future option for Democrats, while McConnell relented on Monday.

In his speech, McConnell painted a picture of the "chaos" that he claims would occur if the filibuster is scrapped.

He also threatened Democrats by noting that the Senate requires unanimous consent to schedule votes, hearings, confirmations, and speeches, courtesies which he and other Republicans would have the power to deny.

Despite his negative characterization of Senate inaction, during his time in power as Majority Leader, McConnell frequently prevented the Senate from working.

He refused to act on hundreds of bills passed in the House by the Democratic majority, who had the mandate of millions of voters from the 2018 midterm elections.

McConnell in fact reveled in his behavior, marketing himself in his successful reelection campaign as the "Grim Reaper" of the Senate.

If Republicans had kept the majority, there were signs he would be leading the charge against the most basic governmental action.

In fact, as the results of the presidential election were being determined, McConnell was reportedly strategizing to block confirmation of Biden's Cabinet appointments, the effects of which would be wide-reaching beyond the threatened Senate "nightmare."

For now, it appears the Democratic majority is on a path to confirm Biden's nominees and minimize disruption between administrations.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.