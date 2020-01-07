Mitch McConnell demands 'bipartisan applause' for Trump on Iran attack

McConnell wants 'applause' even after Trump failed to notify members of Congress of the attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that Democrats have not offered enough "applause" for Donald Trump after he ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump has been criticized by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other Democrats in Congress for going through with the attack without briefing Congress.

Four days after the strike, the Trump administration had still not spoken to congressional leaders. Despite the delay, McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that Trump was owed "applause."

"As Joe Lieberman pointed out in the Wall Street Journal the other day, where's the applause? Where is the applause on the other side, for the demise of one of the most heinous killers who ever stalked the earth?" McConnell asked.

"This guy was the worst of the worst. Where is the bipartisan applause for eliminating this threat? It's mind-boggling."

The opinion column cited by McConnell complained that Democrats had insufficiently praised the attack. It was written by former Senator Joe Lieberman, who was one of the most prominent supporters of the Iraq War in 2003.

It is estimated that as many as 600,000 people died as a result of the Iraq War, including nearly 5,000 U.S. service members.

