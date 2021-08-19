More Americans worried about domestic terrorism than foreign threats

By
Matt Cohen
-
79

A new survey shows that Americans from across the political spectrum are concerned about extremist threats from groups based in the United States.

More Americans are worried about threats from domestic extremist groups than foreign ones, according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago.

The poll, which was released Thursday morning, found that 65% of respondents said they are extremely worried about threats from domestic extremist groups. Seventy-five percent of Democratic respondents said they were very worried about the domestic extremism threat, while 57% of Republicans and 55% of independents also said they were very worried about threats posed by those groups. But just 50% of overall respondents said they were worried about threats from extremist groups outside of the United States: 49% of Democrats, 54% of Republicans, and 41% of independents.

There was a steep increase in violence from far-right extremist groups during the Trump administration. The number of incidents peaked in 2020 to the highest levels shown since the data was first collected in 1994, according to an analysis of data from the Washington Post. The Post found that the rise in far-right extremism was mostly driven by white supremacists, as well as anti-Muslim and anti-government extremist groups.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR