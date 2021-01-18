GOP congresswoman: Cruz and Hawley 'should be investigated' over Capitol riot

Advertisement

Cruz and Hawley have been criticized for inciting the Capitol riot that claimed five lives.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on Sunday that several of her fellow Republican members of Congress "need to be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law" for their roles in inciting the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview on Sunday, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted to Mace that several people involved in the attacks indicated they felt they were sent to the building by Donald Trump and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) and asked her if the members should face consequences for their roles.

"I do," Mace replied, "And I think that any person of any party in any chamber should be held accountable, they should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law."

Unprompted, Mace also noted allegations that a member of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was "also live-tweeting the whereabouts of the Speaker of the House."

Boebert, who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, also posted "This is 1776" on the morning of the attacks before they started.

Mace pointed out that as a conservative she frequently disagrees with Pelosi, but said, "that's not a reason to live-tweet her location when the Capitol doors are being breached and we're stormed and there's a violent riot that killed five people."

Mace indicated she thought Boebert was worthy of investigation along with Cruz and Hawley.

From the Jan. 17 edition of CNN's "Situation Room":

WOLF BLITZER, CNN: The rioters they, as I've said, repeatedly say they were sent there by the president, they were sent there by Senator Ted Cruz, they say Senator Josh Hawley. The president has now been impeached by the House of Representatives, do you think these senators, for example, should face consequences for their role-- and maybe some members, Republican members of the House of Representatives – should face consequences for stirring up these rioters? NANCY MACE: I do. And I think that any person of any party in any chamber should be held accountable, they should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law. We also understand, allegedly, there was a member of Congress who was also live-tweeting the whereabouts of the Speaker of the House, and I don’t care how much you disagree with Nancy Pelosi, because I am quite conservative, and I disagree with her plenty of times, but that's not a reason to live-tweet her location when the Capitol doors are being breached and we're stormed and there's a violent riot that killed five people. So, I do believe that there are people who need to be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. So I support those measures.

