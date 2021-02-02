GOP congresswoman: Criticizing politicians is just as bad as threatening to kill them

Nancy Mace spoke in support of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has endorsed Speaker Nancy Pelosi's execution on social media.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Tuesday equated QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) advocating for the execution of Democratic lawmakers with a call for non-violent protest directed at Trump administration officials.

"There are crazies on both sides of the aisle, we've seen that it's not just Republicans that have our own issues, Democrats have them too," Mace told host Maria Bartiromo during an appearance on Fox Business.

"It's not just Republicans that have our own issues. Democrats have them too," Mace said, adding, "We've seen Maxine Waters tell folks to go and threaten and harm members of the Trump administration, right?"

But comparing her comments to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is inaccurate.

In 2018, in response to the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy, which separated children from families, Rep. Waters encouraged people to "get out and you create a crowd" and "push back" on members of the Trump administration.

"And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents," Water said.

Water's comments followed an incident at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, where Trump's then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave over her involvement with what the restaurant owner called an "inhumane and unethical" administration.

Waters did not advocate for violence or physical confrontation.

In 2019, before being elected to Congress, Greene indicated her support for executing Democratic politicians on Facebook. She liked a comment about putting a "bullet to the head" of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and also liked comments about executing FBI agents.

She is well known for supporting the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, but she has also claimed that the mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary and Stoneman Douglas High were faked.

Green's behavior has led congressional Democrats to push for her removal from her committee assignments.

From the Feb. 2 edition of Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria":

MARIA BARTIROMO, Fox Business: Congresswoman, there is a push to have her removed from committee assignments now, what can you tell us about what's going on within the GOP here? NANCY MACE: Well, I can say we've got to rebuild the Republican Party after the events of Jan. 6, I've been a really strong voice on this, we don't have room for QAnon conspiracy theorists, we don't have room to put ourselves in another constitutional crisis again. But there are crazies on both sides of the aisle, we've seen that it's not just Republicans that have our own issues, Democrats have them too. We've seen Maxine Waters tell folks to go and threaten and harm members of the Trump administration, right? We've seen crazies on both sides of the aisle.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.