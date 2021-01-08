Pelosi asks top general about stopping 'unhinged' Trump from 'ordering nuclear strike'

Advertisement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she has spoken to the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley "to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike."

She said the situation of "this unhinged President could not be more dangerous."

Pelosi is meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against Trump.

She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office. It's a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.

Trump is set to leave Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Democrats are discussing whether to act quickly to impeach Trump as soon as next week if his Cabinet doesn't first try to remove him after he encouraged loyalists who ransacked the Capitol in a siege that has left five people dead.

The articles are expected to be introduced on Monday, with a vote as soon as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it.

If Trump, whose term ends Jan. 20, were to be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, he could be prevented from running again in 2024 or ever holding the presidency again. Trump would be only the president to be twice impeached.

