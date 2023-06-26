Republican Nevada Senate hopeful Jim Marchant agreed in a radio interview last week that the leadership of both major national political parties should be executed.

Marchant, who served one term in the Nevada State Assembly, appeared on the June 23 episode of “What’s the Story/LeRue Book Hound,” a right-wing talk show, to talk about his campaign for Senate.

“I am not liked by the lobbyists. I’m not liked by the uniparty,” he told the program’s hosts, “I’m not liked by the large corporations that tried to buy me, and certainly they buy other legislators, and so I’m swimming upstream, trying to get elected for this seat, because, like I said, I’m not liked by the uniparty, and that’s exactly what we have out there.”

The failed 2022 GOP Nevada secretary of state nominee has frequently used the term “uniparty” to suggest that there is little difference between the Republican Party establishment and Democrats.

Co-host Ed Noel urged: “So I think, just take all the RNC and DNC people and stand them up, side by side. There you go,” referring to the Republican and Democratic national committees.

“And shoot ’em,” added co-host Doug Ashby.

Marchant laughed and responded: “Exactly. So that’s my point. How do you — to me we have what we call RINOs, ‘Republican In Name Only,’ right? They’re in the way. They kept President Trump from passing laws that would really benefit our country and get our economy really going.”

A Marchant campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to an American Independent Foundation inquiry for this story.

Marchant has a long political history that includes falsely claiming election fraud, pushing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and opposing LGBTQ+ and abortion rights.

Citing debunked claims that many undocumented immigrants vote in Nevada, he said in a September 2021 interview that he would force every voter to re-register to vote.

He said in March that he was “kind of hoping” the U.S. military intervenes in the 2024 election to ensure election integrity.

In March 2022, he made said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and philanthropist George Soros, both of whom are Jewish, are part of a “cabal,” a term often used in antisemitic statements to suggest that there is a conspiracy of Jewish people running the world.

In May, he announced that he would seek his party’s nomination to challenge first-term Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen in 2024. “We have to encourage principled America-first MAGA candidates to run for office,” he told attendees at his kickoff in an anti-LGBTQ+ church in Las Vegas. “That is why I’m announcing today that I am running for United States Senate.”

That event featured QAnon conspiracy theorist Michael Flynn and white nationalist Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.