New GOP attack on popular relief plan: Rents will somehow go up

The COVID relief plan proposed by President Joe Biden is supported by a vast majority of Americans — and Republicans really don't like that.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) claimed on Tuesday that the passage of COVID-19 relief currently being considered by Congress would lead to an increase in rent for Americans — but he didn't explain how or why.

Comer made his allegation during an interview on the conservative One America News.

Asked to detail his worries about the relief bill, Comer argued that he is worried about inflation because the economy has been "in stimulation mode for more than four years."

"You keep funneling more money into the economy, more money than the federal government can even spend, and you're going to start seeing rent go up," he concluded.

Comer did not specify by precisely how the stimulus would cause rents to "go up," nor was he asked by the reporter.

Republicans in Congress have been attacking the legislation backed by congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden, and have been repeatedly misinforming the public on the bill's content. The bill, however, is supported by a vast majority of Americans, according to polls.

Recent economic data, including the January jobs report, has shown the need for the proposed $1.9 trillion in relief funds to, among other things, administer vaccines and help millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic.

From a Feb. 23 broadcast on OAN:

CAITLIN SINCLAIR, OAN: What worries you the most, congressman, about the Democrats' plan? JAMES COMER: For one thing, I'm worried about inflation. This money's just being printed by the federal government. And you put more money out to the economy, and remember this economy's already been in stimulation mode for more than four years. Interest rates are the cheapest they've ever been, so home ownership's up, real estate prices are up, you keep funneling more money into the economy, more money than the federal government can even spend, and you're going to start seeing rent go up.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.