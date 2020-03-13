News you might have missed: Tuesday's primaries saw highest turnout in 10 years

Also, voting rights were expanded Georgia, and the Confederacy suffered a blow in Virginia.

This week, turnout soared as Democrats in six states voted for their presidential nominee, many Rhode Islanders will be getting a pay raise, and singer Gloria Gaynor makes handwashing fun.

Read on to see what you might have missed this week in the news.

Tuesday was primary day in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington, and caucus day in North Dakota.

Democratic turnout was the highest in a decade.

In Michigan, more than 1.5 million Democrats participated — an increase of nearly 400,000 from the 2016 primaries. According to the Detroit Free Press, this set a state record for most votes in a Democratic primary.

The Hill also noted that turnout in Mississippi was up by about 19% over 2016, Missouri saw an increase of about 5%, and North Dakota — thanks in part to new caucus rules — nearly quadrupled its 2016 participation.

Washington and Idaho also saw significant increases in their primaries, but both states used caucuses in 2016.

A settlement reached between the Democratic Party and Georgia election officials ensures that voters whose absentee ballots are rejected will be notified by mail, phone, and email within three business days — or the next business day if it happens within 11 days of an election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said this will "allow them time to correct problems and have their ballots counted."

In 2018, 8,157 absentee ballots were thrown out — roughly 3% of those returned — spurring a lawsuit. Many were based on election officials deciding the signatures did not match those on file.

Virginia's new Democratic majority in the state Legislature passed a bill last weekend that will let localities decide whether to take down Confederate statues and memorials.

Following emotional testimony from lawmakers, the state House and Senate passed H.B. 1537, mostly along party lines. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the measure, eliminating state protections for the monuments.

The change comes after violent white nationalists rallied around a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville in 2018.

In addition to the Confederate memorials bill, Virginia's Legislature passed what Democratic lawmakers called the "most progressive budget in the commonwealth's history."

The budget, which covers fiscal years 2021 and 2021, includes "significant investments today in education, the workforce, and affordable healthcare," House Democrats noted. Teachers will receive a 2% pay raise each year.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, signed a minimum wage increase into law.

Effective Oct. 1, the minimum hourly wage for workers will increase from $10.50 to $11.50.

Raimondo said she was "proud to sign" the legislation, tweeting, "I'm committed to doing all I can to support RI's working families."

On Thursday, Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, announced he would resign following backlash related to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women's National Team, HuffPost reported.

In a legal filing related to an equal pay lawsuit filed by the team, the U.S. Soccer Federation stated that members of the men's national team are paid more because they are more skilled and have "more responsibility."

The U.S. women's team has won four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals. The captain of the 2019 World Cup champion team, Megan Rapinoe, was recently named Sports Illustrated's sportsperson of the year.

The U.S. Men's National Team has never won a World Cup or Olympic gold medal.

In his resignation letter, Cordeiro wrote that the language in the legal filing "caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women’s National Team players who deserve better."

Cordeiro will be replaced by Cindy Parlow Cone, vice president of the U.S. Soccer Federation

If you are tired of singing the ABCs twice while washing your hands, Gloria Gaynor has a suggested alternative.

In a TikTok posted this week, Gaynor washes her hands while signing her classic hit, "I Will Survive."

In text accompanying the video, Gaynor wrote, "It only takes :20 seconds to "SURVIVE!"👏💕🎶 #iwillsurvivechallenge #fyp #coronavirus #handwashing."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water for 20 seconds as one of several ways to slow and prevent the spread of coronavirus.