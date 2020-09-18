News you might have missed: Sarah McBride could be highest-ranking trans official in US

Advertisement

Also: The House of Representatives passed a bill to protect pregnant workers, and South Carolina voters don't need an excuse to vote by mail.

This week, transgender activist Sarah McBride came one step closer to becoming a state senator, Nevada took steps to prepare for a potential coronavirus vaccine, and actor Paul Rudd encouraged his "fellow millennials" to wear a mask to prevent coronavirus spread.

Read on to see what else you might have missed this week in the news.

Sarah McBride won the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat in Delaware on Tuesday, bringing her a step closer to being voted in as the highest-ranking openly transgender elected official in the country, the New York Times reported.

The transgender activist defeated one challenger in the primary and is expected to easily win the solidly Democratic district in November.

"My hope is that this result can help reinforce for a young kid trying to find their place in this world, here in Delaware or anywhere else in this country, that this democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride said. "Right now in America, we are seeing voices that for so long were pushed to the margins and to the shadows finally being heard."

Across the nation, four openly transgender individuals serve in their states' lower legislative chamber. McBride would be the first to serve in a state Senate.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that the state will spend $3.5 million to help residents sign up for health insurance under Obamacare during this year's open enrollment period.

"Our current public health emergency has underscored the importance of our efforts to ensure that as many residents as possible have access to health coverage," Murphy said in a statement.

The funding will go toward outreach, education, and enrollment assistance during New Jersey's open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 2694, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, by a 329-73 margin.

The bill would ensure reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers so that "no worker is forced to choose between financial security and a healthy pregnancy," according to a press release from the House Education and Labor Committee.

The bill "is a bipartisan proposal that would finally establish clear, nationwide protections that guarantee pregnant workers the basic right to reasonable accommodations," Rep. Bobby Scott (D-IL), chair of the committee, said before the bill passed. "It would also grant victims of pregnancy discrimination the same remedies as victims of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin under federal civil rights laws."

The bill was supported by such groups as the ACLU, the March of Dimes, and the National Women's Law Center.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation on Monday to help the state prepare for a potential coronavirus vaccine, Carson Now reported.

The new law, supported by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, will allow pharmacy technicians to give vaccines under the supervision of a pharmacist.

"This emergency regulation is one common sense strategy to help prepare Nevada to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine can be deployed as quickly and efficiently as possible when it becomes available," Sisolak said.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation on Wednesday allowing residents of South Carolina to vote by mail without an excuse this November, the Associated Press reported.

Before the law was enacted, South Carolina voters had to provide an excuse to be allowed to vote by mail.

The state will also allocate additional funds for personal protective equipment for poll workers. The AP reported that lawmakers were also discussing providing bonuses for poll workers.

Real-life couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee will star in Lifetime's first holiday movie centered on a gay couple, TV Line reported on Monday.

"The Christmas Setup" is part of Lifetime's effort to "to redefine the traditional holiday movies in its slate with diverse talent in front of, and behind, the camera," the website noted.

The movie will also star Ellen Wong and Fran Drescher.

Movie star Paul Rudd combined humor and sincerity in a two-minute video urging millennials to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"A few days ago, I was talking on my iPhone with my homie Gov. Cuomo," Rudd, dressed as a 1990s-era skateboarder, says. "And he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this: Apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

After a few minutes of misusing phrases like "slide into your DMs" and "I wanna stan you," Rudd turns serious.

"Just wear a mask, just wear a mask," he says, becoming increasingly exasperated. "It's easy. It's simple. Please — it's not hard. People are dying. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying. And it's preventable."

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

"Just wear a mask. I shouldn't have to make it fun," Rudd implores. "It's science."