Is there anything that will get Dakota governors to take coronavirus seriously?

Both North and South Dakota face record high numbers of cases, but neither governor will implement a statewide mask mandate.

In states with some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the country, GOP governors are facing criticism for not implementing enough safety measures to curb the spread.

North Dakota, where Gov. Doug Burgum has shied away from implementing a statewide mask mandate, has reported the most COVID-19 cases in the country over the last seven days, with 7,529 per 100,000 residents, according to the New York Times. And in South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem continues to resist shelter-in-place or similar mask orders, the state has recorded the nation's second-highest number of cases, 6,635 per 100,000 residents.

Those numbers are troubling to their neighbors.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday implored the two governors to implement more public health guidelines, calling superspreader events like the massive motorcycle rally in South Dakota back in August "absolutely unnecessary."

"I want to be clear: I'm not blaming other governors or blaming others states. I am saying, they have made choices that have increased spread to a certain degree," Walz said at a news conference in St. Paul on Tuesday. "When people go over there, they are going to get infected and bring it back home."

"And this one’s a little bit personal because the governor of South Dakota has taken to traveling to other states and criticizing others — now at a time when that state’s hospital capacity is overwhelmed," he added.

Late last month, a group of South Dakotan doctors, nurses, hospitals, school administrators, and businesses also came together to urge the public to wear masks, social distance, and handwash, an effort that runs counter to Noem's lack of action.

"Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in and it can save lives. If you mask, that life could be your mother, father, your friend, or even your own," said ," said South Dakota State Medical Association president Dr. Benjamin Aaker, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson from Noem's office told the AP that the governor favors a "nuanced" approach to masks and doesn't oppose all mask-wearing, but "has not encouraged people to wear face coverings in public, as recommended by the CDC," according to the outlet.

Noem, who often appears in public maskless, has also discouraged masks in schools.

In October, she told the AP that her state had more COVID-19 cases because they were conducting more testing, echoing a misleading refrain pushed by Donald Trump.

"We have triple the amount of testing that we are doing in the state of South Dakota, which is why we're seeing elevated positive cases," Noem said.

And just this summer, Noem allowed the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to move forward as planned, despite the risks. A recent study called it a "superspreading event" that likely led to $12 billion in public health costs.

Noem's office has continued to defend the South Dakota governor's coronavirus response, even amid the surge in cases and rising criticism.

"Governor Noem has provided her people with all of the science, facts, and data, and then trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones," he told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday. "She will be continuing that approach."