Democratic mayor says he's switching parties over 'socialism' but voted for Trump twice

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is anti-abortion, has an A+ rating from the NRA, and is a loyal Trump fan.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee appeared on Fox News on Tuesday to announce that he had switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican — even though he brags on his website that he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Lee told Steve Doocy of "Fox & Friends" that his party switch had been prompted by "card-carrying socialists" who have taken over the Democratic Party.

"It's not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it's not the party I can stand with anymore," Lee said.

Lee claimed that Democrats no longer speak for the working class, characterizing Democrats as "elitists." It's an argument Republicans have been making lately — even though exit polling from the 2020 presidential election show that is simply not the case.

What Lee didn't mention in his Fox News appearance is his presidential voting record.

However, in an open letter posted on his official website, it's clear that the mayor's conversion did not happen overnight.

"I voted for President Trump twice," he writes, and notes his "A+ rating from the NRA" during his time in the state Senate.

"I refused to compromise my pro-life, pro-2nd amendment values," he adds.

In fact, Lee lost his state Senate seat in 2012 when progressive challenger Patricia Spearman defeated him in the Democratic primary 63% to 37%. Spearman now serves as a state senator.

During that race there were already clear signs that Lee held conservative views. He complained that Spearman was "encouraged to run by supporters of single issues like gay rights" and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2012 he still stood by his opposition to same-sex marriage and domestic partnerships in 2009.

Lee has been discussed as a possible candidate in Nevada's 2022 gubernatorial election to challenge Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak.

Over the years, many Republican candidates have chosen to make political announcements on Fox News, appealing to the network's conservative base for support and donations through repeated appearances. The tactic has been successful at the congressional level, and was key to Trump's one and only election victory.

