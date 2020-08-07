Home Opinion Cartoon: Defund The NRA Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Defund The NRA By Clay Jones - August 7, 2020 9:00 AM 0 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Republican Rescue Opinion Opinion: Decisions on reopening schools must be based on evidence Opinion Cartoon: A Mythical AG Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Busy Opinion Cartoon: Trumpet Crumpets Opinion Opinion: GOP refusal to extend unemployment benefits is very dangerous Opinion Cartoon: Anti-Social Gatherings Opinion Cartoon: Jack-Booted Portlandia Opinion Cartoon: Stable Cognitive Genius RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Defund The NRA Opinion Clay Jones - August 7, 2020 Trump denounces coronavirus evictions after long record of evicting his own tenants National Emily Singer - August 6, 2020 Local health official defies GOP governor to keep schools shut down Local Dan Desai Martin - August 6, 2020 Trump claims Biden will somehow 'hurt the Bible, hurt God' if elected National Oliver Willis - August 6, 2020 Head of US elections to McConnell: Fund this election now to avoid 'devastating failure' Elections Dan Desai Martin - August 6, 2020