One America News host suggests 'execution' for 'traitors' who supposedly stole election

One America News Network host Pearson Sharp on Wednesday night promoted the idea that "execution" is proper punishment for those who purportedly stole the 2020 presidential election, highlighting comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) in the context of that recommendation.

There is no proof to back allegations of widespread voter or election fraud, as many right-wing conservatives have claimed, nor is there any evidence the the election was somehow "stolen" for President Joe Biden, who unseated former President Donald Trump in November.

Still, in the segment Wednesday night, Sharp falsely alleged that a "coup" had taken place in 2020.

"What happens to all these people who are responsible for overthrowing the election?" he asked viewers. "What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our sacred democratic process and tried to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people? What happens to them?"

"Well, in the past," he continued, "America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors: Execution."

Sharp then falsely claimed that there were "indications" that "foreign governments including China and Pakistan meddled in our election to install Joe Biden as president."

Sharp noted that the penalty for "treason" includes death, before playing excerpts of comments critical of Trump made by Pelosi and Waters.

Allegations of voter fraud and interference are not based in fact. GOP-led probes into the matter have largely come up empty and further solidified Biden's victory, and ongoing recounts have been criticized as openly partisan.

An ongoing election "audit" in Arizona, for instance, cited by Sharp on Wednesday, has been criticized for its unscientific and partisan approach, while the state itself recounted the 2020 vote and certified Biden's victory there in November. An investigation by Michigan's Republican-led Senate, results for which were released on Thursday, found no fraud in that state's election either.

One America News has consistently produced pro-Trump content, and has frequently broadcast baseless conspiracies regarding the 2020 election results.

After the conservative Fox News admitted that Biden had won, Trump urged his supporters to switch to One America News, which continued to deny Trump's loss.

According to Business Insider, in January, the network's official website reportedly removed articles citing election conspiracies involving Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, which many conservatives have claimed without proof rigged the election in favor of Biden. The network also reportedly removed articles with allegations about the election by several Trump allies.

Trump has rewarded the network in the past by promoting its content on his social media channels. The former president specifically shared Sharp's work twice on his now defunct Twitter account.

In April 2020, Trump retweeted a report from Sharp falsely claiming that hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for coronavirus. Experts have strongly advised against using the drug to treat or prevent COVID-19 in the past, citing a risk of adverse effects.

In November 2019, Trump also thanked the network for an "absolutely incredible Special Report narrated by @PearsonSharp."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.