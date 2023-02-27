Operations Manager

JOB TITLE: Operations Manager

Updated: 2/23/2022

SUMMARY: The Operations Manager at The American Independent (TAI) is responsible for supporting the day-to-day organizational needs of TAI, as well as overseeing the implementation of TAI’s first-ever collective bargaining agreement and working with our finance and fundraising teams. Experience working with non-profit, media or political organizations is a plus. This person will report directly to TAI’s President and work closely with the senior management team to evaluate, design and implement administrative processes. This is a non-union position.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work across departments to oversee the implementation of the TAI’s collective bargaining agreement and serve as the primary point of contact between TAI management and the staff union;

Evaluate and standardize administrative processes including but not limited to time off requests and expense reimbursements;

Communicate with finance and fundraising teams on all staff changes and organizational updates;

Stay up to date on and communicate changes in TAI’s various insurance policies and enrollments;

Develop and implement new hiring practices including standardization of application review, hiring committees (where applicable) and interview processes;

Standardize and implement on-boarding and off-boarding processes;

Work with TAI leadership to support the planning and execution of staff events, including annual staff retreat in Washington, DC

QUALIFICATIONS

6+ years of experience in public, non-profit or private business operations, human resources, or administration;

B.S. or B.A. in business operations, human resources, or related field;

Exceptional writing and communication skills;

Entrepreneurial with a problem-solving mindset;

Basic understanding of national politics and an appreciation for changing the news environment for the better;

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously and able to adjust priorities quickly depending on strategy and guidance from leadership;

Organized, detail-oriented.

Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INDEPENDENT:

The American Independent is the No. 1 digital platform for progressive news, reaching millions of people each month. We strive to report with honesty and integrity and shine a light on those in power who obstruct progress.

Founded in 2016, True Blue Media publishes The American Independent, using content from The American Independent Foundation, a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization, and other sources. We cover presidential politics, the House and the Senate, the Supreme Court, and state politics. We also focus on beats that are important to our audience including LGBTQ issues, economics, voter rights, media accountability, and reproductive rights.

True Blue Media is a for-profit media company that relies on ad revenue and investors, including The American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, a 501(c)4 research organization. The American Bridge 21st Century Foundation was founded with the mission to compare and contrast progressive and conservative solutions to America's public policy concerns and to educate the American people and the nation's leaders on the results of that research.

SALARY RANGE: $95,000+

WORKING CONDITIONS: This is a full-time position with flexible hours. A strong preference will be given to candidates willing to work 2-3 days a week from TAI’s Washington, DC office located at 800 Maine Ave SW.

TO APPLY: If interested, please send resume and cover letter to talent@americanindependent.com

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/DIVERSITY POLICY:

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.