Opinion: The debt limit debate shows Republicans are willing to sacrifice veterans' health

The ongoing debate surrounding how to raise the debt limit, and at what cost, has exposed the rifts in our politics, differences in what we value, and divergent views of how to protect vulnerable Americans. It has exposed what politicians are willing to sacrifice in order to honor the full faith and credit of our country, and unfortunately, veterans, seniors, children, the disabled, and low-income families will ultimately suffer the most if Congress does not come to an agreement quickly.

What we can all agree on is that there will be dire consequences if we fail to come to an agreement on raising the debt limit and defaulting on our debts. A national default would trigger a recession, eliminate millions of jobs, devastate retirement accounts, and damage our international reputation.

On one hand, Democrats want to pass a clean bill that raises the debt limit without making catastrophic cuts to programs that millions of Americans rely upon, including our veterans who have earned housing assistance, GI Bill benefits, and more.

Republicans, on the other hand, have been holding our economy hostage in order to slash vital programs and make an across-the-board cut of 22% to federal agencies’ budgets.

House Republicans showed us their true colors at the end of April when they passed their debt limit proposal, the Limit, Save, Grow Act — or as I like to call it, the Default on America Act. They voted to hurt Americans, including veterans, and to eviscerate the progress we’ve made in tackling the climate crisis. Their desired 22% cut to agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs would renege on our nation’s commitment to take care of those who fought to defend our liberties and would make us less safe.

The Republicans’ proposed cuts, which they want in exchange for raising the debt limit, would slash $30 billion from veterans’ services. This translates to fewer VA medical outpatient visits for 30 million veterans; 81,000 jobs cuts across the Veterans Health Administration; and an increase in wait times for benefits like pensions, life insurance, GI bill education support, and employment training.

Programs that help homeless veterans access stable, affordable housing would also be impacted. It is estimated that these draconian cuts would eliminate funding for housing vouchers for up to 50,000 homeless veterans.

It is unacceptable.

Two dozen veteran and military service organizations sent a letter urging Congress not to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Republicans ignored it and passed it anyway. What does this say about Republicans and their priorities? They are willing to ignore the needs of veterans just to score political points and use the debt limit as a political football.

The debt limit debate gets mixed in with discussions on federal budgets, deficits, cuts, spending and more when it should be straightforward. Raising the debt limit is about paying our nation’s debts that we have already incurred. It is not about future spending.

We need to pass a debt limit increase now in order to pay our past debts for services rendered to the American people. Discussions about federal spending and agencies’ budgets should be resolved in yearly budget negotiations held by Congress.

As this debate continues, I am hopeful that we will reach an agreement soon. We cannot let our veterans down. We owe it to them and to all Americans to do our jobs and rise to the occasion.

Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, represents California’s 49th District in Congress.