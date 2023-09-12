PA Sen. Bob Casey has introduced 54 bills this year

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey has introduced 54 different bills since January. If enacted, many would lower costs for families, protect public safety, improve protections for workers, and help older Pennsylvanians.

The third-term senator announced in April that he will seek reelection in November 2024. National Republicans reportedly are trying to recruit Dave McCormick, a wealthy hedge fund executive who appears to live in a $16 million mansion in Westport, Connecticut, to run against him.

In the 2022 midterm elections, congressional Republicans ran on a promise of prioritizing the economy and public safety. After claiming a narrow majority, House Republicans have instead spent most of their time debating divisive social issues, fighting each other, plotting to impeach President Joe Biden, and openly plotting to shut down the federal government.

Casey’s proposals would actually address community safety, consumer prices, and other issues affecting his constituents.

His Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2023, co-sponsored by Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, would address domestic violence and boost support for survivors. Its provisions include funding for victim services, community-based prevention programs, and upgrades to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“I’m proud to once again join Senator Casey in introducing the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act to provide victims of domestic violence with the critical support they need,” Murkowski said in a joint announcement in July. “This bill would work to increase access to services like crisis counseling, emergency shelters, and support prevention efforts.”

The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act of 2023 would help ensure that survivors of gun violence, their caregivers, and their families have access to resources to support recovery.

“As we change the environment and we fix our communities and we stop violence from happening, we cannot allow you to forget those who have been harmed and those who have been impacted,” Chantay Love, president of the Philadelphia-based Every Murder Is Real Healing Center, said in a June press release. “Untreated trauma perpetuates violence.”

Casey’s bipartisan Safe Interactions Act of 2023 would “provide grants to enable nonprofit disability organizations to develop training programs that support safe interactions between law enforcement officers and individuals with disabilities and older individuals.”

In March, he introduced the Medicare and Medicaid Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act of 2023. It would expand coverage for 148 million older Americans and low-income families to ensure access to dental, hearing, and vision care services.

The Protecting Seniors from High Drug Costs Act, co-sponsored by Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, would lower drug costs by ensuring that no Medicare Part D beneficiary has to pay more out of pocket for medications than the drug’s actual net cost.

”Far too often, patients unknowingly pay a much higher insurance copay than the actual out-of-pocket cost of a prescription drug,” Cornyn said in a July press release. “This commonsense legislation would put an end to the harmful practice of ‘copay clawbacks’ and prevent third-party pharmacy benefit managers from cutting a profit at the expense of patients’ pocketbooks.”

Other Casey bills would make all union dues tax-deductible for workers; increase a tax credit to help older Americans and people with disabilities afford housing; make it easier for older workers to prove age discrimination; create a task force to combat hunger among older adults and adults with disabilities; improve mental health support programs for public educators; and protect workers from on-the-job surveillance.

“Pennsylvanians have voted for Senator Bob Casey over and over again because he has proven his ability to break through Washington gridlock to make a meaningful difference in their lives,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told the American Independent Foundation. “While national Republicans talk a big game, Sen. Casey is actually working to lower costs, fighting back against special interests, and promoting public safety in Pennsylvania.”

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee advanced Casey’s bipartisan Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Response Act, which would reauthorize programs and update public health procedures to reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 20.

“I’m proud this package passed out of committee with strong bipartisan support and look forward to its consideration on the Senate floor,” bill co-sponsor Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a statement.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.