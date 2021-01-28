Parkland survivor dares GOP to actually do something about QAnon congresswoman

Advertisement

Seventeen people, including 14 students, were killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claimed was a staged event.

On Thursday, Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor David Hogg called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments.

Hogg's call came as video emerged from 2019 of Greene harassing Hogg as he walked toward the U.S. Capitol to work on issues relating to gun violence prevention. In the video Greene can be seen calling Hogg a "coward" and accusing him of being funded by George Soros.

After her recent election, she has been slated to sit on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Advertisement

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 when a gunman shot and killed 17 people, including 14 students. Hogg and other survivors of the shooting went on to found the advocacy group March for Our Lives.

Greene has been assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee.

"My message to Kevin McCarthy is take all of her committee assignments away. Along with that, also don't support her when she runs for reelection again and try to get her primaried," Hogg told CNN.

"Because Republicans always act as if they're the party of decency and respect, but would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don't think so."

Hogg concluded, "He needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman."

Greene previously made the false claim that the shooting in Parkland was staged. She has an extensive history of pushing conspiracy theories.

A spokesman for McCarthy told Axios on Wednesday he plans to "have a conversation" with Greene about them.

From the Jan. 28 edition of CNN's "New Day":

ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN: At the time that she was chasing after you and heckling you, she was not an elected leader. She then won a seat from Georgia this past November to go become a congresswoman. She has just been assigned, a plum assignment, to be on the Education, the House Education and Labor Committee. What is your message to Leader Kevin McCarthy about whether or not that woman is equipped to have a committee position like that? DAVID HOGG: My message to Kevin McCarthy is take all of her committee assignments away. Along with that, also don't support her when she runs for reelection again and try to get her primaried. If you say this is not your party, actually call it out, and hold her accountable. Because Republicans always act as if they're the party of decency and respect, but would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don't think so. And I think if Kevin McCarthy doesn't think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.