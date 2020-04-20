Televangelist Pat Robertson: COVID-19 is punishment for marriage equality

Robertson said the pandemic is the result of people 'not turning when we have done terrible things.'

Televangelist Pat Robertson associated COVID-19 with marriage equality and abortion on Monday on Christian Broadcast Network's "The 700 Club."

His co-host Terry Meeuwsen read a comment from a viewer who asked about Robertson's reference to COVID-19 last week and whether "God heal our land and forgive the sins" when people can legally access abortion and marriage equality.

"Doesn't this prevent his healing and forgiveness?" the viewer asked.

Robertson said, "You know, I think you put your finger on something very important. You know, the Bible says, they turn from their wicked ways. They didn't get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. ... We are not turning when we have done terrible things."

He added, "I mean, we've allowed this terrible plague to spread throughout our society. And it's a small wonder God would hold us guilty. But the answer is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It's not before."

Robertson has railed against LGBTQ equality many times during his career. In May of last year, he said the Equality Act, a nondiscrimination bill that would clarify and expand protections for LGBTQ people in housing, employment, and more would "bring the judgment of God on this nation."

"I was reading in Leviticus where it says because of these things the land 'will vomit you out.' Vomit you out. I think God will say, 'I've had it with America if you do this kind of stuff. I'm going to get rid of you as a nation.'"