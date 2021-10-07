GOP Rep. Paul Gosar keeps amplifying Holocaust deniers — and no one's saying a thing

Republican House leadership has stayed silent as a congressman has repeatedly boosted vile, antisemitic commentary.

For months, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been using his official Twitter feed to promote the ideas of conservative figures affiliated with Holocaust denial and antisemitism. But he has yet to receive any official rebuke from GOP leadership.

Gosar is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of some of the most conservative members of the House who consistently side with the most fringe, far-right ideas in the Republican Party. Notably, the caucus has boosted conspiracy theories of 2020 election fraud and fought against vaccine and mask mandates. Gosar is also a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump; he has frequently expressed his support for restrictions on immigration, promoting false statistics while accusing undocumented immigrants of committing a disproportionate number of violent crimes.

On Wednesday, Gosar posted a link on his Twitter feed to a syndicated column by conservative pundit Michelle Malkin published on the website of the Unz Review, an outlet criticized by the Anti-Defamation League for publishing "increasingly racist and antisemitic content." The Unz Review is owned by Ron Unz, a conservative California businessman who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1994 and financed a 1998 campaign against bilingual education in the state.

In a 2014 report, the ADL noted that Unz in his writings has "denied the Holocaust, endorsed the claim that Jews consume the blood of non-Jews, and has claimed that Jews control the media, hate non-Jews, and worship Satan."

"Incredible report from @michellemalkin on more America Last policies," Gosar wrote.

It's not the only time in recent months that Gosar has promoted work affiliated with antisemitism.

As noted by journalist Nick Martin last month, Gosar posted links to columns by Holocaust denier and white nationalist Vincent James Foxx at least 8 times between June and October.

Foxx previously operated a site called the Red Elephants, a white nationalist outlet that featured a list of "the names of Jews at the top in media." Foxx has referred to gas chambers where Nazis killed hundreds of thousands of Jewish people during the Holocaust as "alleged gas chambers."

On Sept. 17, Gosar linked to Foxx's website with the comment, "Over 20,000 illegal aliens from Haiti are currently being let in by Biden at the border in Texas in a mass invasion."

On Sept. 24, Gosar again linked to the site and wrote, "20,000 illegal Haitians coming to your neighborhood all courtesy of your tax money."

Gosar has never received criticism from Republican leaders such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his posts.

Gosar, Malkin, and Foxx were all featured speakers at the far-right America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in March. The conference was organized by white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who said in a speech at the conference, "White people founded this country. This country wouldn't exist without white people. White people are done being bullied."

Gosar has continued to affiliate himself with Fuentes in spite of those comments and Fuentes' other openly hateful statements, including joking about the mass murder of Jews during the Holocaust, arguing that Jews are not a "part of Western civilization" because "they are not Christians," and complaining that minorities are "being put at the top of a racial caste system."

In his own speech at the conference, Gosar railed against purported censorship by "big tech" after companies like Facebook and Twitter banned figures on the right for their bigoted postings.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.