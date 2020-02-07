Republicans silent after GOP congressman rips up document

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) tore up a House resolution on the chamber's floor hours after he and other House Republicans condemned Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Trump's speech.

On Thursday, House Republicans tried to formally condemn Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

And right after their resolution was tabled, one GOP congressman decided to do virtually the exact same thing as Pelosi.

Hours after he and 192 other House Republicans sought to publicly censure Pelosi (D-CA) for her "breach of decorum" that "degraded the proceedings of the joint session," Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) took to the floor to oppose a different resolution.

Noting that House Democrats had defended Pelosi's actions as constitutionally protected free speech, Mitchell said, "Let me, at this point in time, express my opinion, exercise my First Amendment rights by simply saying ... "

He then tore up what was apparently a copy of the legislation being considered — a resolution of disapproval of Donald Trump's scheme to partially convert the Medicaid program into to block grants to the states.

Mitchell's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether this too was a "breach of decorum" worthy of condemnation.

Neither did:

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), author of the resolution of disapproval about Pelosi's behavior;

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House minority leader, who repeatedly lambasted Pelosi's actions and demanded she "apologize or resign" for violating House rules;

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), House Republican Conference chair, who said she was "Proud to be an original co-sponsor" of Granger's resolution to "formally condemn Speaker Pelosi's disgraceful behavior";

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who filed an ethics complaint calling Pelosi's behavior "beneath the dignity of the House";

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), who said the Speaker's "actions reflected poorly on the entire House and deserved a rebuke by her colleagues";

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), who called himself an "early/strong sponsor" of Granger's resolution;

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who said Pelosi's "classless actions" were "unbefitting of her office";

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who said the speaker "deserves to be condemned for ripping up a speech about American greatness";

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who announced his own resolution to condemn Pelosi's "classless outburst";

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), who actually claimed Pelosi had "committed a felony" by destroying an official record;

Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), who said Pelosi's "shameful behavior" and "action's [sic] must be held accountable";

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), who called the Speaker's actions "shameful" and a "breach of decorum"; nor

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), who complained that the Democratic majority did not "allow an up or down vote" on Granger's "important resolution."

A spokesperson for Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), who had called Pelosi's actions "disrespectful," said in an email, "At this time Dr. Burgess has not put out a statement on Rep. Mitchell’s actions yesterday."

House Republicans weren't the only ones slamming Pelosi but not Mitchell. On Friday, Donald Trump falsely told reporters that "it was illegal what she did" and "she broke the law."