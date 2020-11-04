Pennsylvania: We're counting all the votes no matter what Trump threatens

Advertisement

Trump wants nearly 1.4 million votes to remain uncounted.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Wednesday that he doesn't "pay a whole lot of attention" to Donald Trump's threats to take a case about stopping the vote count in Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday night, Trump prematurely and inaccurately proclaimed victory in the election and said of ongoing vote counting in states like Pennsylvania, "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop."

Asked about Trump's comments on CNN, Shapiro dismissed the threat and went on to say that mail-in votes would be counted.

Advertisement

"The president wants this settled. Joe Biden wants it settled. The people of Pennsylvania want it settled. My kids want it settled, right? And the best way to settle this is to count. And to make sure that we have an accurate count. And that all legal, eligible votes are part of that process," Shapiro said.

While Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania of nearly 700,000 votes on election nights, counting of absentee ballots was delayed and it is expected that the bulk of the 1.4 million remaining ballots will favor Joe Biden.

From the Nov. 4 edition of CNN's "Election Day in America":

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: So, the president did what he promised, or should I say, threatened to do. Which is, he came out last night and declared victory and said that you should stop counting. You shouldn't count these votes, which by the way, at the time he said it, he is talking about votes that were, in some cases, cast or written in weeks ago and that had arrived by yesterday. Your reaction to his comment and his threat of taking this to the Supreme Court, what to the Supreme Court, I don't know, but this, to the Supreme Court? JOSH SHAPIRO: Well look, put aside his threats, I don't pay a whole lot of attention to that. The president wants this settled. Joe Biden wants it settled. The people of Pennsylvania want it settled. My kids want it settled, right? And the best way to settle this is to count. And to make sure that we have an accurate count. And that all legal, eligible votes are part of that process. And so, what we need to do right now is follow the law, take a deep breath, and make sure that all of these ballots are counted. And when they are, we will respect the will of the people of Pennsylvania and make sure that our electoral votes go to that individual who garners the most votes in Pennsylvania.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.